China says US wants diplomatic solution to N. Korea standoff

BEIJING — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has made a new appeal for calm on the Korean Peninsula and says he believes the United States would prefer a diplomatic resolution to the standoff.

Wang told reporters Tuesday that although U.S. officials have made clear that a military strike remains on the table, he believes that Washington would still prefer to de-escalate tensions through multi-sided talks.

Wang's comments came amid a mounting war of words between Washington and Pyongyang. After Vice-President Mike Pence visited the demilitarized zone in South Korea on Monday and warned that "all options are on the table," a senior North Korean official responded by accusing the U.S. of bringing the countries to the brink of thermonuclear war.

