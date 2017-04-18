China says US wants diplomatic solution to N. Korea standoff
BEIJING — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has made a new appeal for calm on the Korean Peninsula and says he believes the United States would prefer a diplomatic resolution to the standoff.
Wang told reporters Tuesday that although U.S. officials have made clear that a military strike remains on the table, he believes that Washington would still prefer to de-escalate tensions through multi-sided talks.
Wang's comments came amid a mounting war of words between Washington and Pyongyang. After
