Danish diplomat chases off burglar from Manhattan apartment

NEW YORK — A Danish diplomat put aside diplomacy for the night when a burglar broke into her Manhattan apartment Monday night, chasing off the unsuccessful thief. Marie Wandel scared off the would-be thief from her New York apartment, taking back what he stole in the process.

The burglar was not caught, but Wendel managed to take back her valuables. She told the New York Daily News (http://nydn.us/2onUHKQ ) that everything is all right but declined to comment further.

The burglar had attempted to take a camera and jewelry, which were worth about $1,000 altogether. While Wandel managed to retrieve her belongings, the suspect is still at large.

