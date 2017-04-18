Dunkin' Donuts slaying suspect now on FBI's 'Most Wanted'

HANOVER, Md. — The FBI is adding a man wanted in his wife's stabbing death at the Dunkin' Donuts shop where they worked to its "Most Wanted" list.

The FBI announced Tuesday that 27-year-old Bhadreshkumar Patel is now one of its "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives," with a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Patel is charged with murder in the 2015 slaying of 21-year-old Palak Patel, in a back room of the shop in Hanover, Maryland. He was last seen in New Jersey, taking a hotel shuttle to Newark Penn Station.