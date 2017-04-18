Germany: offences against asylum homes still high last year

BERLIN — German authorities say there were 169 violent offences against homes for asylum-seekers last year, almost as many as in 2015, though the figures sank as the year progressed.

The Federal Criminal Police Office said Tuesday that the number of violent offences compared with 177 the previous years.

In all, authorities counted 994 offences against asylum shelters in 2016, a little below the previous year's 1,031. The police office said that most of them had a far-right motive.

Justice Minister Heiko Maas wrote on Twitter that the figures were "deeply shameful."