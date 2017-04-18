Video: First living giant shipworm found in Philippines lagoon

We promise you’ve never seen anything like this. Heck, maybe you never wanted to.

For the first time ever, a giant shipworm has been captured and scientists are studying the mysterious creature whose previous traces were restricted to fossils of the calcium carbonate tubes that surround them.

However, those fossils did little to reveal details about the lives of the three-foot shipworms, which are actually a type of clam. Shipworms are so named because of their length and diet of rotten wood – but as we will learn, that is just one of the misconceptions that’s been cleared up by the new discovery.

The trail that led to the slippery specimen began when a team of Northeastern University researchers came across a Philippines news report on YouTube that featured footage of the creatures. Locals led them to a shallow lagoon where divers collected several of the tubes, which were found buried in the mud. The location of that lagoon is being kept secret.

When the animals were removed from the tube, it’s rather ghastly appearance came as a bit of a shock. Most clams of this variety tend to be pink or grey in colour, but the giant shipworm is jet black, aside from two pale appendages that dangle from its rear, which operate as a siphon system that pushes water through the animal’s gills.

Researchers believe the giant shipworm’s ancestors outgrew their original shells, which can still be seen on its head. As they evolved, the species began building new shells to protect its vulnerable body by secreting calcium carbonate. As the creature grows, they lengthen their armour by dissolving the bottom end and burying their exposed rears in the sand until new growth seals it off again.

As for the giant shipworm’s diet, the team suspected it didn’t share its cousins’ diet of rotting wood and mud since it was completely encased in its shell. That suspicion was confirmed when they examined the creature’s relatively small digestive system and learned that they harvest energy and nutrients from bacteria that live in its gills.

The team says that discovery will help shed light on symbiotic relationships that fuel life on the ocean floor, where it has long been hypothesized that sunken wood has played a role in how some species have ended up in unusual deep sea homes.