Memorial service planned for WWII raid's 75th anniversary

DAYTON, Ohio — The last of the 80 Doolittle Tokyo Raiders is expected to take part in public and private commemorations in Ohio of their air attack on Japan 75 years ago.

Around a dozen vintage B-25 bombers will fly over in formation at Tuesday afternoon's memorial service at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force near Dayton. Retired Lt. Col. Richard "Dick" Cole, 101, plans to be at the service and also to offer a private ceremonial toast to his late comrades.

Two B-1 bombers from the 34th and 37th bomb squadrons at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, are to fly over at the service's end.