Official: French police thwart attack days before election
PARIS — The French interior minister says police have arrested two suspected radicals who were allegedly preparing an "imminent" attack in France as it prepares to vote this weekend in the first round of its presidential election.
Matthias Fekl said at a brief news conference Tuesday that the arrests took place in the southern city of Marseille.
He said those arrested were suspected of preparing an attack in the coming days.