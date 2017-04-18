Oklahoma deputy dies after shooting, suspect arrested

MULHALL, Okla. — An Oklahoma sheriff's deputy died Tuesday after being shot while serving an eviction notice, authorities said, and a suspect was later arrested after a manhunt.

The Logan County deputy was identified as David Wade. Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux told reporters the deputy was shot several times, including in the face. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Authorities said Nathan Aaron LeForce, 45, shot Wade in Mulhall and then drove his patrol car about 25 miles to a convenience store near the town of Coyle. There he stole another vehicle, which has since been found near Guthrie.

LeForce was found in a nearby outbuilding, where he surrendered to authorities, Vincent said. It wasn't immediately clear what charges he might face.

Mulhall is about 50 miles north of Oklahoma City.