Pakistan professor from minority Ahmadi sect fatally stabbed

LAHORE, Pakistan — Pakistani police say a university professor from the Ahmadi sect was found stabbed to death in what may be the latest in Islamic militant attack on members of the minority group.

Officer Mohammad Ali says the 61-year-old microbiology professor Tahira Malik was found slain in the eastern city of Lahore, with several stab wounds.

He says her daughter had complained to the police that her mother wasn't answering her calls.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. The Pakistani Taliban and other Sunni militants consider Ahmadis heretics and have often attacked them in the past.