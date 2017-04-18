Pakistan questioning senior militant it says surrendered

ISLAMABAD — Pakistani authorities are questioning a senior militant who they say voluntarily surrendered, presenting it as a major setback for an Islamic extremist group that has carried out several attacks in recent years.

Military officials confirmed Tuesday that Ahsanullah Ahsan, a former spokesman and senior figure in the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar group, had surrendered recently, without providing further details.

They say he split with the main Pakistani Taliban four years ago and joined the breakaway faction, which claimed a March 31 car bomb near a Shiite mosque that killed at least 24 people.