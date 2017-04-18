Police in Brazil's congress clash with police union members
A
A
Share via Email
SAO PAULO — Police guarding Brazil's Chamber of Deputies have clashed with members of police unions protesting proposed pension reforms that could reduce their retirement benefits.
The security officers used tear gas and pepper spray to drive back about 200 protesters who smashed one of the glass doors of the congressional building.
Police said Tuesday's protest ended in less than an hour and that no one was arrested.
The pension reforms are part of the government's efforts to shore up public finances and pull Latin America's largest economy out of recession.