Report: Death sought for Saudi over attack on German car
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A state-linked Saudi newspaper says the kingdom's prosecutors have asked for the death sentence for a man suspected of being behind an attack on a German diplomatic car.
The Saudi Interior Ministry in March 2014 had announced the arrest of Ahmed al-Aradi in connection with an attack that burnt a German diplomatic vehicle in al-Awamiya and a number of other crimes, including robbery.
Al-Awamiya is heavily populated by the kingdom's minority Shiites and has been a flashpoint of anti-government unrest.
