Sanders headlining event aimed at boosting Democrats

The independent senator from Vermont will be joined by Democratic national chairman Tom Perez at the event Tuesday night. Their appearance is part of a national tour called "Come Together and Fight Back."

Their visit comes as Democrats are trying to rebound from a series of election losses in Kentucky. Republicans hold both U.S. Senate seats from Kentucky, all but one of the state's congressional seats and the governorship. The GOP controls the state legislature, and Republican President Donald Trump easily carried Kentucky last year.