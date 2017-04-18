South Dakota lawmakers decline to study polygamous sect

PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota lawmakers have decided against studying a secretive polygamous sect's outpost in the western part of the state.

Republican Rep. Tim Goodwin proposed looking into the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints' compound near Pringle. Goodwin wanted to look at issues including whether polygamy or sex trafficking are taking place there.

The idea was among more than 20 proposals, and lawmakers instead voted Tuesday to study a water issue and workforce housing.

House Speaker Mark Mickelson says it's up to law enforcement to investigate. Goodwin's proposal ranked low in a survey of lawmakers.