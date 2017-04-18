The Latest: Judge says boy's killer 'kept a terrible secret'

NEW YORK — The Latest on the sentencing of a man convicted of killing 6-year-old Etan Patz, who disappeared while walking to a New York bus stop in 1979 (all times local):

A judge who presided over two trials in the case of long-missing 6-year-old New York boy Etan Patz (AY'-tahn payts) says a former stock clerk convicted of killing him "kept a terrible secret for 33 years."

Manhattan state Supreme Court Justice Maxwell Wiley sentenced Maple Shade, New Jersey, resident Pedro Hernandez on Tuesday to 25 years to life in prison.

Hernandez was convicted in February at a retrial. Jurors had deadlocked in his first trial.

The judge says he found prosecutors' case against Hernandez compelling.

Hernandez was a teenager working at a convenience shop in Etan's neighbourhood when the boy vanished while walking to his school bus stop in 1979.

Now 56, Hernandez wasn't a suspect until police got a tip in 2012. Hernandez then confessed. His lawyers say he's mentally ill and his admissions were false.

