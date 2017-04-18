The Latest: Jury ends day of deliberations in standoff trial

LAS VEGAS — The Latest on the trial of six men charged in an armed standoff with federal agents (all times local):

4:05 p.m.

A jury has ended a second full day of deliberations with no verdict in the federal trial of six men who brought assault-style weapons to a standoff that stopped government agents from rounding up cattle near Cliven Bundy's ranch in April 2014.

A court official said Tuesday the U.S. District Court jury will return to work Wednesday.

The jury deliberated about three hours Thursday before returning for a full day Monday.

Trial took two months, and each defendant faces 10 charges including threatening and assaulting a federal officer, extortion, obstruction, weapon violations and conspiracy.

The standoff near Bunkerville ended when the federal Bureau of Land Management gave up the roundup.

That was seen as a victory by states' rights advocates in an ongoing battle over federal control of vast rangelands in the West.

____

8:45 a.m.

A federal jury has resumed deliberations in the trial of six men who had assault-style weapons during a standoff that stopped government agents from rounding up cattle near Cliven Bundy's ranch in April 2014.

Jurors spent a full day at work Monday before sending questions to the judge that appeared to suggest they may not reach a unanimous verdict for each defendant.

The judge responded with a note that they should continue deliberating.

Each defendant faces 10 charges including threatening and assaulting a federal officer, extortion, obstruction, weapon violations and conspiracy.

Each could face more than 50 years in prison if he's found guilty of crimes of violence.