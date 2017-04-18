The Latest: Oklahoma sheriff's deputy dies after shooting

MULHALL, Okla. — The Latest on the fatal shooting of an Oklahoma sheriff's deputy (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a sheriff's deputy shot while serving an eviction notice has died and that a suspect has been arrested.

Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. John Vincent said Tuesday that Logan County Sheriff's David Wade died after being taken to a hospital for his wounds.

Authorities say 45-year-old Nathan Aaron LeForce shot Wade in Mulhall and then drove his patrol car about 25 miles to a convenience store near the town of Coyle. There he stole another vehicle, which has since been found near Guthrie.

Vincent said LeForce was found in a nearby outbuilding, where he surrendered to authorities.

Mulhall is about 50 miles north of Oklahoma City.

___

11:05 a.m.

Authorities say an Oklahoma deputy sheriff was shot and wounded by a suspect who then escaped in the deputy's patrol car.

Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux told reporters the deputy was shot several times, including in the face, while serving an eviction notice Tuesday morning near Mulhall, about 50 miles north of Oklahoma City.

The sheriff said authorities are searching for 45-year-old Nathan Aaron LeForce as the suspect.

The deputy's name and condition have not been released, but Devereaux said he was coherent and appeared stable before being taken to a hospital.

Authorities say LeForce drove the deputy's patrol car to a convenience store near the town of Coyle about 25 miles away where he stole another vehicle, which has since been found near Guthrie, but LeForce remains at large.

___

10:25 a.m.

Authorities say an Oklahoma deputy sheriff was shot and wounded by a suspect who then escaped in the deputy's patrol car.

Logan County Sheriff's Sgt. Greg Valencia says the deputy was responding to a call in Mulhall, about 50 miles north of Oklahoma City, when he was shot in the face Tuesday morning.

The deputy's name and condition have not been released. Valencia said he's being taken to a hospital.