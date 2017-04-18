The Latest: Police: 39 students in Idaho rollover bus crash

BOISE, Idaho — The Latest on a school bus crash in Idaho (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

An Idaho sheriff says a bus carrying 39 students rolled over in a central Idaho crash on Tuesday and at least 11 have been taken to hospitals.

Lincoln County Sheriff Rene Rodriguez says the bus crashed for unknown reasons on an open stretch of rural road where the speed limit is 65 mph.

He says none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

He says the bus was taking students from Carey School to a track meet. Idaho State Police are investigating.

Six of the students were taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls, two of them by air.

Five more students were transported to North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding.

Rodriguez says most of the students were transported back to Carey School.

____

2:04 p.m.

A school official says Idaho students are being transported by air and ambulance to receive medical treatment Tuesday after a school bus rolled in a crash.

According to the Blaine County School District, five students were transported by helicopter and another five students went by ambulance. Twelve more students are still being assessed by emergency personnel and 14 other students have been released.

Idaho State Police reports that the bus was driving junior high students to a track meet on when it crashed in central Idaho, 125 miles southeast of Boise.

There were no immediate reports of fatal injuries.