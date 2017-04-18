The Latest: Prosecutor rests case in fatal trooper ambush
A
A
Share via Email
MILFORD, Pa. — The Latest on the trial of a survivalist charged in a fatal ambush at a state police barracks (all times local):
12:20 p.m.
The prosecution has rested its case against an anti-government survivalist charged with ambushing two troopers at a Pennsylvania state police barracks.
Eric Frein faces a potential death sentence if a jury convicts him in the 2014 attack that killed Cpl. Bryon Dickson and critically wounded a second trooper. He led police on a 48-day manhunt before his capture in northeastern Pennsylvania.
Jurors saw autopsy photos Tuesday morning, as well as the bulletproof vest that Dickson was wearing when he was killed by a rifle bullet. A warning label inside the vest says it's not intended to protect against rifle fire.
After the prosecution finished its case Tuesday morning, the
Closing arguments are set for Wednesday.
___
12:45 a.m.
Alex Douglass was a CrossFit and running enthusiast who ran a 50-mile ultra-marathon when he wasn't working his day job as a state police trooper.
All of that was ended by a sniper's bullet.
Douglass survived the ambush that took his comrade's life on Sept. 12, 2014, but the devastating wounds caused by that single rifle shot still haven't healed.
On Monday, Douglass got a chance to confront his alleged assailant, describing years of pain and rehabilitation for a jury weighing capital murder charges against the man he called a coward. Douglass testified against Eric Frein (freen), the anti-government survivalist who prosecutors say targeted the Blooming Grove barracks in hopes of sparking a revolution. Frein was caught after a 48-day manhunt.
Prosecutors plan to rest their case on Tuesday.