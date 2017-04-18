The Latest: Search resumes for hiker, stepgrandson

The Latest on the search for two hikers missing in Grand Canyon National Park (all times local):

7:25 a.m.

A search continues in Grand Canyon National Park for two hikers missing since they were swept down a remote creek.

Park spokeswoman Robin Martin says three ground teams resumed searching Tuesday along the creek and its downstream confluence with the Colorado River. A boat crew, a helicopter and a drone also are part of the search.

Family members have identified the hikers who were swept away Saturday as 62-year-old Lou-Ann Merrell and 14-year-old Jackson Standefer, her stepgrandson.

Merrell is the wife of Randy Merrell, who helped found a popular outdoor footwear company, the Merrell Boot Co.