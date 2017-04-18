The Latest: Trump rallies Georgia Republicans for election

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Latest on Georgia's 6th Congressional District election. (all times local):

9:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump is rallying voters in Georgia's 6th Congressional District to "get out and vote" Republican in a special election.

In a tweet early Tuesday, Trump urged voters not to vote for Democrat Jon Ossoff for the House seat vacated by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday and will stay open until 7 p.m.

Trump says, "Democrat Jon Ossoff would be a disaster in Congress. VERY weak on crime and illegal immigration, bad for jobs and wants higher taxes. Say NO."

In a second tweet, he wrote, "Republicans must get out today and VOTE in Georgia 6. Force runoff and easy win! Dem Ossoff will raise your taxes-very bad on crime & 2nd A."

Democrats opposed to Trump have rallied behind Ossoff, who has raised more than $8.3 million.

___

3:55 a.m.

Republicans are trying to prevent a major upset stoked by opposition to President Donald Trump in a conservative congressional district in Georgia.

Tuesday's jungle-style primary lumps all 18 candidates on one ballot. The leading Democrat, 30-year-old Jon Ossoff, needs to clear 50 per cent to avoid a June runoff.

Polls put Ossoff in the lead but short of that margin. Four of the 11 Republican candidates are fighting for the No. 2 spot, limiting their ability to focus on Ossoff.