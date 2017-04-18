The Latest: Trump vows to solve dairy dispute with Canada

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump's trip to Wisconsin (all times EDT):

3:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump is promising to find a solution to a trade dispute with Canada that has left dairy farmers in Wisconsin and New York without a market for their product.

Trump said during a speech Tuesday in Kenosha, Wisconsin, that Canada has been "very unfair" to dairy farmers and "we're going to start working on that."

Canada has decided to impose import taxes on ultra-filtered milk, a protein liquid concentrate used to make cheese. It had been duty-free but Canada changed course after milk producers there complained.

About 70 dairy producers in both Wisconsin and New York are affected.

Trump promises to work with Wisconsin's congressional delegation to get a solution.

The governors of Wisconsin and New York sent Trump a letter Tuesday urging him to take action.

___

3:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to tighten the rules for technology companies seeking to bring highly skilled foreign workers to the U.S.

The order Trump signed at the Kenosha, Wisconsin, headquarters of tool maker Snap-on Inc. targets the H-1B visa program. The White House says the program undercuts American workers by bringing in large numbers of cheaper foreign workers, which drives down U.S. wages.

The order directs U.S. agencies to propose rules to prevent immigration fraud and abuse in the program.

Agencies are also being asked to suggest changes so that H-1B visas are granted to the "most-skilled or highest-paid applicants."