The Latest: US VP Pence visits historic temple in Tokyo
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
TOKYO — The Latest on U.S.
___
6:50 p.m.
After meeting Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and other top Japanese officials, U.S.
Pence, his wife Karen and two daughters walked inside the main hall of colorful Senso-ji temple Tuesday as incense burned.
It's Tokyo's oldest temple, and a highly popular tourist site that attracts crowds from around the world.
Japan is the second stop on a four-country trip that is taking Pence to South Korea, Indonesia and Australia. It is his first trip to Asia as
___
5:40 p.m.
U.S.
Pence told reporters President Donald Trump was confident that economic and diplomatic pressure from the "family of nations" had a chance of compelling North Korea to
After talks with Japan's deputy prime minister, Taro Aso, Pence said the U.S. would work with Japan, China and other nations to get Pyongyang to give up its atomic weapons program.
Asked what North Korea must do, he repeated that "all options are on the table, and there they will remain."
___
4:40 p.m.
Japan and the U.S. have outlined a path forward for economic talks between the countries.
The announcement followed an inaugural meeting Tuesday of the U.S.-Japan Economic Dialogue in Tokyo chaired by visiting U.S.
It said the dialogue would focus on three areas: trade and investment rules and issues,
The dialogue was set up by President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during the Japanese leader's visit to the U.S. in February.
___
3:40 p.m.
U.S.
As talks began Tuesday, Aso said the U.S.-Japan alliance has underpinned peace and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region and that trade friction with the U.S. has given way to an "age of
Pence said Trump sees the talks as a way to improve business ties with Japan and is hoping for quick results. The discussions are to focus on economic and structural policy and trade and investment strategies aimed at strengthening both countries' economies.
___
2:15 p.m.
U.S.
Pence reassured Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday that the U.S. considers its alliance with Japan to be a cornerstone of security in the region.
Pence said, "We appreciate the challenging times in which the people of Japan live with increasing provocations from across the Sea of Japan."
He also said, "We are with you 100
Abe said Japan hoped for peaceful dialogue with Pyongyang, "but at the same time, dialogue for the sake of dialogue is valueless and it is necessary for us to exercise pressure North Korea so that it comes forward and engages in this serious dialogue."
Pence was having lunch with Abe at the prime minister's official residence after arriving in Japan earlier in the day for the second stop of a 10-day Asia tour.
___
12:15 p.m.
U.S.
His plane touched down Tuesday at the U.S. military's Atsugi base outside Tokyo.
The focus of his trip is expected to shift in Japan to trade. North Korea's nuclear and missile development dominated the agenda on his first stop in South Korea.
Pence told business leaders before leaving Seoul that the Trump administration is reviewing all trade agreements as part of its "America First" policy.
White House officials say the meetings in Tokyo are meant to forge a framework for future discussions after the U.S. withdrew from a Pacific Rim trade pact.