UN chief nominates Germany's Steiner as development chief

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has nominated Achim Steiner of Germany to be the new head of the U.N. Development Program. Steiner led the U.N. environment agency for 10 years.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Tuesday that Guterres nominated Steiner to succeed former New Zealand prime minister Helen Clark for a four-year term after consultations with UNDP's executive board. He said Guterres has asked the General Assembly to confirm Steiner.

UNDP works in nearly 170 countries and territories, focusing on the eradication of poverty, promoting democratic governance and peacebuilding, and improving efforts to deal with climate change and natural disasters.