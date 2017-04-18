US aircraft carrier to reach waters near NKorea next week

WASHINGTON — The Navy says an aircraft carrier that is intended as a show of force to North Korea will arrive in the region next week.

The USS Carl Vinson has been making its way from Singapore to the Sea of Japan since last week, making stops in Asia along the way.

Top U.S. officials have described the deployment as a message to North Korea as it conducts missile tests and may be planning a nuclear test.

The United States periodically sends aircraft carrier strike groups to waters near the Korean Peninsula to project power. The Carl Vinson took part last month in the U.S.-South Korea war games.