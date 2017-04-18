US housing starts fell in March; still stronger than in 2016
WASHINGTON — U.S. builders broke ground on fewer homes in March, but the pace of construction so far this year remains stronger than in 2016.
Housing starts fell 6.8
More Americans are seeking new homes as job security has improved with low unemployment. But even with a wave of construction, a dwindling supply of new and existing homes across much of the country has threatened to become a major drag on the housing market.
Despite a winter storm last month, housing starts increased in the Northeast largely because of apartment construction. The pace of groundbreakings tumbled in the Midwest, South and West.
During the first three months of this year, construction of buildings with at least five units — mainly apartment complexes — has climbed 14.1
More properties will likely begin construction in the coming months. Building permits — an indicator of future construction — rose 3.6
U.S. homebuilders expect rising sales, though they have become somewhat less optimistic. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo builder sentiment index released Monday dipped to 68 this month from 71 in March. Readings above 50 indicate more builders view sales conditions as
But strengthening demand and builder sentiment have yet to generate enough new construction to increase the availability of homes sufficiently. There were 266,000 new homes for sale last month, up nearly 10
Purchases of existing homes have also increased. Yet sales listings of existing homes dropped 6.4