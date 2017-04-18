US: Human rights violations drive conflicts like Syria

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley says human rights violations have triggered conflict in Syria, stifled dissent in Burundi and led to repression in Myanmar — and the next global crisis could perhaps come from North Korea, Iran or Cuba where human rights are widely disregarded.

But Russia and China disputed her contention that human rights violations are a main driver of conflicts. And Human Rights Watch questioned the Trump administration's decision to focus on rights at the U.N. in light of its own actions.