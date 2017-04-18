US industrial production up 0.5 per cent in March

WASHINGTON — U.S. industrial production posted a solid gain in March, reflecting a record rebound in utility output. But a closely watched gauge of manufacturing posted its first setback in seven months as auto production dropped sharply.

The Federal Reserve said Tuesday that industrial production rose 0.5 per cent , propelled by an 8.6 per cent surge in utility output, the largest on records dating to 1939. The utility gain reflected a return to normal demand for heating in March after an unusually warm February had cut demand.

Manufacturing output fell 0.4 per cent last month, the first decline since August. The manufacturing decline was led by a 3 per cent drop in the production of motor vehicles and parts.

Output in the mining sector was up a slight 0.1 per cent after a 2.9 per cent February gain.

Industrial production, which covers manufacturing, utilities and mining, had produced a scant 0.1 per cent increase in February. Output in February was held back by the sharp drop in utility production.

Last month's decline in factory production was a setback to what has been a rising trend over the past six months as factories recovered from a prolonged period of weakness. The weakness reflected a strong dollar, which cut into exports of American companies, and a drop in oil production, which caused cutbacks in investment by energy companies.

The 3 per cent fall in auto output followed a 1.1 per cent rise in February and a 1 per cent drop in January.

The rough patch for manufacturing lasted from late 2015 through the middle of 2016. Sharply lower oil prices forced reductions in sales of drilling equipment, such as steel pipe.