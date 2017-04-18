US intercepts 2 Russian bombers off Alaska's coast
WASHINGTON — The U.S. military says it intercepted two Russian bombers in international airspace off Alaska's coast.
Navy Commander Gary Ross, a Pentagon spokesman, says a pair of F-22 Raptor aircraft intercepted the Russian TU-95 Bear bombers on Monday.
Ross says the intercept was "safe and professional."
North American Aerospace
Fox News said Tuesday the Russian planes flew within 100 miles (160
It said the American jets escorted the Russian bombers for 12 minutes. The bombers then flew back to eastern Russia.