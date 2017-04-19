Austrian town finds its hermit after international search

VIENNA — It took an international search and choosing among more than 50 applicants, but an Austrian town has a new hermit.

Mayor Erich Rohrmoser of Saalfelden, near Salzburg, says officials chose Belgian Stan Vanuytrecht, a former artillery officer, surveyor and a Roman Catholic deacon, because the bearded 58-year-old pipe smoker "emanates calm and comes across as steady."

Vanuytrecht is pleased — and surprised. State broadcaster ORF quotes him as saying "I thought I have no chance."

Built into a cliff, the more than 350-year-old hermitage near the town has no heat, no running water and is habitable only between April and November.