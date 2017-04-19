Brazil army awards medal to corruption probe judge

SAO PAULO — The Brazilian army has awarded its Military Merit Medal to the judge who is overseeing the investigation into the mammoth corruption scheme uncovered at the country's state-owned oil company Petrobras.

Judge Sergio Moro received the medal Wednesday in Brasilia during a ceremony marking Army Day.

President Michel Temer, who has eight of his Cabinet minister under investigation by the Supreme Court for their alleged involvement in the Petrobras scheme, attended the ceremony. The president greeted Moro but they did not chat nor sit next to each other.