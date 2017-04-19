Brother of suspected Russia subway bomb organizer arrested

MOSCOW — Russia's Federal Security Service says it has arrested the older brother of a man accused of being an organizer of the suicide bombing on the St. Petersburg subway.

The security service, known as the FSB, said it arrested Akram Azimov in a town near Moscow on Wednesday. He is being held on suspicion of providing money to his brother Abror to prepare for the April 3 subway bombing and of aiding him in contacts with unspecified terrorist organizations.

Abror Azimov was arrested on Monday and charged with organizing the attack that killed 14 passengers. The FSB said he is believed to have helped prepare the suicide bomber.