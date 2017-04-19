California woman admits hate crime in bacon left at mosque

DAVIS, Calif. — A California woman faces up to six years in prison after admitting that she broke windows and left bacon at a mosque near Sacramento.

The Yolo County District Attorney's Office said 30-year-old Lauren Kirk-Coehlo of Davis pleaded guilty to all charges on Wednesday.

They include two counts of vandalizing the Davis Islamic Center in January and causing more than $400 in damage by destroying six windows and two bicycles.

She also admitted to a hate-crime allegation.

Officials say she put bacon strips on door handles. Muslims are prohibited from eating pork products.

Her defence attorney, Steve Sabbadini, wouldn't comment.