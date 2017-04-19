Cargo ship with 12 crew capsizes in Black Sea

MOSCOW — The Tass news agency says a cargo ship carrying grain from southern Russia to Turkey has capsized during a storm in the Black Sea with 12 crew members on board.

Tass, citing the emergency services, says one crew member has been rescued and a search for the others is underway.

The Russian marine transport agency told Tass that the crew of the Turkish-owned ship includes nine Ukrainians, two Russians and one Georgian.

The ship, named the Heroes of Arsenal, capsized in a storm before dawn on Wednesday near the Kerch Strait. The emergency services say the high waves and strong winds were hampering the rescue operation.