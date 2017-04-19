Cash-strapped Venezuela a major funder of Trump inauguration
CARACAS, Venezuela — President Nicolas Maduro may be struggling to feed Venezuela but his socialist administration still managed to make a $500,000 donation to Donald Trump's inauguration.
Records from Trump's inaugural committee released Wednesday show that Citgo Petroleum, a U.S. affiliate of Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA, was one of the biggest corporate donors to the swearing-in ceremony.
Even while accusing the U.S. of trying to overthrow him, Maduro has been careful not to antagonize Trump. But Trump has recently stepped up his criticism of Venezuela's government.