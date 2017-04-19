Cash-strapped Venezuela a major funder of Trump inauguration

CARACAS, Venezuela — President Nicolas Maduro may be struggling to feed Venezuela but his socialist administration still managed to make a $500,000 donation to Donald Trump's inauguration.

Records from Trump's inaugural committee released Wednesday show that Citgo Petroleum, a U.S. affiliate of Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA, was one of the biggest corporate donors to the swearing-in ceremony.

PDVSA recently offered up a nearly 50 per cent stake in Citgo as collateral for a $1.5 billion loan from Russian firm Rosneft. The deal drew criticism from Republicans who worry it sets the stage for Vladimir Putin to take control of American oil.