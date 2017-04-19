China says Interpol notice issued for billionaire Guo Wengui

BEIJING — China's foreign ministry says Interpol has issued a "red notice" seeking the arrest of Guo Wengui, a Chinese billionaire who has threatened to disclose corruption at the highest levels of the ruling Communist Party.

Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the disclosure on Wednesday but gave no details about Guo's alleged crimes.

Interpol officials declined comment and Guo was not listed on Interpol's website .

The real estate tycoon disappeared from public view in 2014 but resurfaced in recent months, claiming in two interviews with overseas Chinese media and a stream of Twitter posts that he held damning information about party elites.