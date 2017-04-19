Danish court to decide on extradition of South Korean woman

AALBORG, Denmark — A Danish court has started proceedings to decide whether the daughter of the former confidante of South Korea's ousted president can be extradited to face prosecution in her home country.

The 20-year-old Chung Yoo-ra is the daughter of Choi Soon-sil, who is jailed in South Korea on suspicion of bribery and receiving favours from companies in return for manipulating government affairs.

Chung, who is wanted as part of the corruption investigation, was arrested in Aalborg, northern Denmark, on Jan. 1 on an international warrant.

A lower court last month determined that all conditions for her extradition request had been met. Wednesday's appeal hearing was scheduled to last one day.