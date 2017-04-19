News / World

Early results show defeat for Jakarta's Christian governor

A man casts his ballot during the local election in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Millions of Indonesians in the capital are electing a governor Wednesday in a poll that pits the minority Christian incumbent, Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama, against Anies Baswedan, a former Cabinet minister who has courted the support of conservative clerics who oppose electing a non-Muslim. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Preliminary election results show the minority Christian governor of the Indonesian capital has been resoundingly defeated by his Muslim challenger after a campaign that highlighted the country's religious and racial divides.

So called "quick counts" by 10 research companies show former Cabinet minister Anies Baswedan winning between 55 and 60 per cent of votes with more than half of ballots counted.

Incumbent Gov. Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama is on trial for blasphemy and hundreds of thousands protested against him in Jakarta, deriding his Chinese ancestry and calling for him to be imprisoned or killed.

Baswedan courted the support of conservative clerics who opposed electing a non-Muslim.

The polarizing campaign has undermined Indonesia's reputation for practicing a moderate form of Islam.

