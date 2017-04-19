EPA chief to tour lead-contaminated Indiana housing complex

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — The head of the Environmental Protection Agency was expected Wednesday to tour an Indiana public-housing complex where roughly 1,000 people were ordered evacuated because of lead contamination, a visit some environmental advocates called a major test of his leadership.

EPA administrator Scott Pruitt was due to join Indiana leaders including Gov. Eric Holcomb and U.S. Sens. Joe Donnelly and Todd Young at the Superfund site in an industrial corridor of Indiana roughly 25 miles from downtown Chicago. Pruitt will be the first EPA administrator to visit the site in East Chicago, according to his office.

"Administrator Pruitt is focused on getting EPA back to the basics of protecting human health and the environment, and the Superfund program is a critical component of this," his office said in a statement.

However, some advocates and local residents questioned his motives.

Pruitt has criticized the EPA for overreach and President Donald Trump's administration has taken steps to roll back stricter environmental regulations over the past eight years. Also, Trump has proposed eliminating the EPA's budget by 31 per cent , almost one-third, and eliminating more than 3,200 jobs, about 20 per cent of the agency's workforce of 15,000.

An EPA employees union criticized Pruitt for the proposed cuts ahead of the visit, saying the agency is already at "bare-bones levels" and that further reductions would threaten public health. Union leaders were hosting an event Wednesday in Chicago and called for a meeting with Pruitt, who as Oklahoma's attorney general sued the EPA more than a dozen times to challenge regulations opposed by the fossil fuels industry.

Two dozen families remain at the West Calumet Housing Complex, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Some 330 were living there when the mayor called last summer for residents to be relocated. Officials began evacuating the 45-year-old complex, built on a site previously occupied by a lead-products factory, after soil tests found some yards with lead levels over 70 times the U.S. safety standard. Lead exposure, even at low levels, can cause nervous system damage and lowered IQs.

"We can't drink the waters. The land we walk upon is contaminated. And we air we breathe is contaminated," said Thomas Frank, an East Chicago resident and activist who lives near the Superfund site.

Protesters, including people with the Natural Resources Defence Council, were expected at the site before Pruitt's visit. They've called for more thorough cleanup, additional testing and long-term support of residents.

Eleven of the remaining families have found new homes and are in the process of moving, according to HUD. Thirteen other families are appealing their relocation offers from the city housing authority or have been given notice to move. Housing officials said their goal is to move out all families by May.

___

Follow Sophia Tareen on Twitter at https://twitter.com/sophiatareen .

___