Funeral for Facebook shooting victim scheduled in Ohio

CLEVELAND — The family of a man killed in a shooting that was broadcast on Facebook says his funeral will be Saturday.

Seventy-four-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. was gunned down Sunday afternoon while collecting aluminum cans shortly after spending time with some of his children for Easter.

The man who randomly killed Godwin posted a video of the shooting on Facebook. Thirty-seven-year-old gunman Steve Stephens fatally shot himself after a 2-mile police chase in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday.

Godwin was a retired foundry worker and a father of 10. Former neighbours , friends and relatives described him as a good man at a memorial set up at the site of his death.