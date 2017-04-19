Georgetown University renames buildings for enslaved people
WASHINGTON — Georgetown University and the group of Catholic priests that founded the Washington, D.C. school have apologized for selling slaves in 1838 in order to raise money to pay off the college's debts.
The school has renamed two buildings in
One building is named Isaac Hawkins Hall in
Jesuit Conference of Canada and the United States president Rev. Timothy Kesicki said during a prayer service that the group has "greatly sinned" and is "profoundly sorry."
Georgetown is also offering a preference in admissions to descendants of those sold.