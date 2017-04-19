Guam archdiocese program to help clergy sex abuse victims

HAGATNA, Guam — Guam Catholics say they are in support of a program that offers professional counselling , treatment, spiritual healing, compensation and justice to Guam clergy sex abuse victims.

The Pacific Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2pRtbqw ) Concerned Catholics of Guam President David Sabian announced his support for the Hope and Healing Guam program on Monday.

The local Archdiocese of Agana is facing 50 clergy sex abuse lawsuits. While the plaintiffs and their counsels settle the matter in court, Hope and Healing invites people to receive spiritual and mental therapy.