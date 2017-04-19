In death, Hernandez's murder conviction likely to be tossed

BOSTON — Aaron Hernandez's death means his murder conviction is likely to disappear.

Under Massachusetts law, defence attorneys can seek to have convictions vacated when a defendant dies before an appeal is heard.

Hernandez was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2013 death of Odin Lloyd.

Authorities say Hernandez was found hanging in his Massachusetts prison cell early Wednesday and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Removing a conviction after the death of a high profile defendant has precedent in the state.

Former Roman Catholic priest John Geoghan's (GAY'-gehnz) child molestation conviction was vacated after he was beaten to death in his prison cell in 2003.