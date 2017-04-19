India BJP leaders face conspiracy trial in 1992 mosque case

NEW DELHI — India's top court says several senior leaders of the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party will stand trial for their role in a criminal conspiracy to destroy a 16th century mosque in 1992.

The Supreme Court said Wednesday that the trial will held in the northern city of Lucknow and should wrap up in two years. A lower court had earlier dropped conspiracy charges against senior party leaders including L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti.

Hindu groups say the Babri Mosque was built after a temple dedicated to the Hindu god King Rama was destroyed by Muslim invaders.

The destruction of the mosque sparked riots across India that left at least 2,000 people dead.