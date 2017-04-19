Iraq says 'friendly' nations contacted over Qatari captives
BAGHDAD — Iraq's prime minister says "friendly"
Haider al-Abadi's comments late Tuesday came as suspicion over the December 2015 kidnappings has fallen on Shiite militias, suggesting Iraq may have reached out to Iran to secure their release.
"We asked all friendly countries to Iraq and
Al-Abadi also said Qatar's non-resident ambassador had come to Iraq to help in securing the captives' freedom. A Qatari aircraft used by the small, energy-rich country's ruling family has been in Baghdad since Saturday.
Qatari officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Iranian state media did not immediately report on al-Abadi's comments.
The abduction took place at dawn on Dec. 16, 2015, at a desert camp near the Saudi border in the southern Muthanna province, some 370
Muthanna is a predominantly Shiite province and is not a region where the Sunni extremists of the Islamic State group are known to operate.
The Associated Press reported last week that a Qatari ruling family member paid $2 million in an effort involving hackers to secure the hostages' release.
___
Associated Press writer Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed to this report.