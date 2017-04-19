Israel troops open fire after attacker rams car, injures man

JERUSALEM — The Israeli army says troops have opened fire at a Palestinian assailant who rammed his car into a West Bank bus stop, injuring an Israeli man.

Israel's national rescue service says the 60-year-old man was treated for a head injury after Wednesday's incident.

The condition of the attacker was not immediately known.

Since September 2015 Palestinians have killed 42 Israelis, 2 visiting Americans and a British tourist in a wave of stabbing, shooting and car-ramming attacks.

In that same time, Israeli forces killed at least 243 Palestinians, most of them identified as attackers by Israeli authorities. The rest died in clashes.