TOKYO — The Australian foreign and defence ministers are in Tokyo for talks with their Japanese counterparts on the growing North Korean nuclear and missile threat and other security and economic issues.

The two sides say they will discuss deepening defence co-operation at the ministers' meeting later Thursday.

Ahead of the talks, Defence Minister Marise Payne met with Japanese Defence Minister Tomomi Inada late Wednesday.

Inada said the current North Korea situation makes co-operation between their two militaries particularly crucial. They agreed to expand joint exercises and arms-equipment trade.