Judge: No new sex assault trial for prep school graduate

Owen Labrie (lah-BREE'), of Tunbridge, Vermont, was acquitted in 2015 of raping a 15-year-old classmate as part of a game of sexual conquest at St. Paul's School in Concord. He was convicted of misdemeanour sexual assault and child endangerment, as well as using a computer to lure the girl for sex, a felony that requires him to register as a sex offender for life.