Justices signal support for church in closely watched case
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is
The case is being argued before the justices Wednesday — and it's being closely watched by proponents of school vouchers.
Liberal and conservative justices alike seem troubled by Missouri's decision to exclude the church from a grant program that pays for playground surfaces made of recycled tires.
The court doesn't appear ready to scuttle the case — even after Missouri's governor announced last week that he was changing the policy that said churches couldn't participate in the program.