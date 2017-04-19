Mexican ex-gov. accused of graft appears in Guatemala court

GUATEMALA CITY — A Mexican fugitive ex-governor who became a symbol of alleged corruption in his country appeared Wednesday before a Guatemalan court that will consider his possible extradition.

Veracruz ex-Gov. Javier Duarte arrived at the tribunal in a police van that was mobbed by reporters, whose shouted questions he declined to answer. He emerged wearing a bulletproof vest, was escorted inside and consulted with his lawyers.

Duarte was expected to say whether he will oppose extradition, and an appeal could drag the process out by several months.

The 43-year-old former governor was arrested Saturday night at a hotel in Panajachel, a lakeside tourist town in Guatemala's highlands, six months after he abruptly resigned and dropped out of sight.

In the past, he has denied accusations he ran a ring that allegedly stole millions of dollars from government coffers.